Nation & World

February 26, 2017 9:00 PM

Indonesian police shoot suspected militant after standoff

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesian police say they have shot a suspected militant in the West Java capital of Bandung after his bomb exploded in a vacant lot and he fled into a municipal building and set it alight.

West Java province police chief Anton Charliyan said the man was seriously injured.

He said no one apart from the suspected militant was hurt in Monday's attack, which triggered a massive police response and apparent gunbattle.

The low-explosive bomb exploded in a vacant lot about 50 meters (55 yards) from the municipal building.

TV showed police storming the building as black smoke billowed from its upper floors.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

View more video

Nation & World Videos