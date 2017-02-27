The Latest: 4 dead, 2 injured as plane hits California homes

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart Pause

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain