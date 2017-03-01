Deputy: 4 dead, 3 injured in Oregon house fire

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech Pause

0:57 Sonogram video shows baby flashing a ‘rock on’ sign

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: 'It is a successful operation by all standards'

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team

1:13 Cleaning up toxic algae blooms from Waughop Lake

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:52 Coach Earl Streufer, Riley Sorn discuss Richland win over Davis

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit