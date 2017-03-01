Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

3:09 Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood runaway late to beat Bellarmine in first round

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4