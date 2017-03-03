The Latest: Malaysia files warrant for N. Korean worker

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence Pause

2:42 Trevante Anderson, Emmett Linton lift Lincoln to state semifinals

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland

5:03 Richland edges two-time defending champion Federal Way in state quarterfinals

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:16 Enumclaw coach Terry Johnson discusses loss to Gonzaga Prep

1:49 Camping for free Chick-fil-A