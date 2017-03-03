US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on Indian land near Vegas

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo Pause

1:38 Iowa zoo welcomes a baby giraffe

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

2:43 Turning the Northern Lights into music

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:33 A food bank where you get to pick what you like

2:09 UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'