US judge defers ruling in Kansas voting citizenship case

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim Pause

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

2:09 UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:33 A food bank where you get to pick what you like

1:50 Federal Way bounces back, tops Kennedy 77-56

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:22 Brooklyn Pascua's 26 points keeps Tacoma Baptist season alive in win over Neah Bay