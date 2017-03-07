2 challenging mysteries have one thing in common: Malaysia

0:46 Man charged in drive-by shooting Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

2:07 Hospital 'ghosts' linger as demolition nears

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:05 Northwest Seaport Alliance supports Sonics arena, but not in south downtown

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

2:50 Saint Martin's University students, faculty hold one-day walkout