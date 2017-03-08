Hey, Rookie! Mets' Tebow takes practice swings on wrong side

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off Pause

1:54 Oui, Tacoma school falls in love with everything French

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

3:51 Peninsula High Show Choir mash-up showcases vocal skills