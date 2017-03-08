The Latest: Hawaii is 1st state to sue over new travel ban

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:31 Body found in Puyallup River; police investigating

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:54 Oui, Tacoma school falls in love with everything French

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line