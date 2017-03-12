AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Mexico OKs Trump trademarks for hotels and tourism industry
MEXICO CITY (AP) — On Feb. 19, 2016, at a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, then-candidate Donald Trump gave a stump speech in which he railed against American jobs moving to Mexico: "We lose our jobs, we close our factories, Mexico gets all of the work," he said. "We get nothing."
That same day a law firm in Mexico City quietly filed on behalf of his company for trademarks on his name that would authorize the Trump brand, should it choose, to set up shop in a country with which he has sparred over trade, migration and the planned border wall.
The Trump trademarks have now been granted by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property, or IMPI for its initials in Spanish. Records show the last three were approved Feb. 21, just over a month after Trump took office, and a fourth was granted last Oct. 6, about a month before the U.S. election.
Trump's company has notched several trademark wins recently. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Chinese government recently granted preliminary approval for 38 trademarks to Trump and a related company. That sparked outrage from some Democratic senators and critics, who have been pushing Trump to sever financial ties with his global businesses to avoid potential violations of the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bars federal officials from accepting anything of value from foreign governments unless approved by Congress.
The Mexican trademarks cover a broad range of business operations that can roughly be broken down into construction; construction materials; hotels, hospitality and tourism; and real estate, financial services and insurance. They are all valid through 2026.
House committee wants evidence for Trump's wiretap claim
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee is asking the Trump administration for evidence that the phones at Trump Tower were tapped during the campaign as its namesake has charged.
President Donald Trump asserted in a tweet last week: "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" He continued the allegation against former President Barack Obama in other tweets but offered no evidence.
On Saturday a senior congressional aide said the request for evidence by Monday was made in a letter sent by the committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and the panel's ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., according to the aide, who wasn't authorized to discuss the request by name and requested anonymity.
Obama's director of national intelligence, James Clapper, has said that nothing matching Trump's claims had taken place, but that has not quelled speculation that Trump's communications were monitored by the Obama administration. Trump has asked Congress to investigate.
Early this week, Schiff said the committee would answer the president's call to investigate the claim. He also said that he would ask FBI Director James Comey directly when he appears later this month before the full committee, which is investigating Russian activities during the election.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a rising star in Trump's orbit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with aggressive on-air questioning about the president's wiretapping claims, Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't flinch, she went folksy.
Speaking to George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America," she pulled out a version of an old line from President Lyndon Johnson: "If the president walked across the Potomac, the media would be reporting that he could not swim."
The 34-year-old spokeswoman for President Donald Trump was schooled in hardscrabble politics — and down-home rhetoric — from a young age by her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Her way with a zinger — and her unshakable loyalty to an often unpredictable boss — are big reasons why the deputy press secretary is a rising star in Trump's orbit.
In recent weeks, Sanders has taken on a notably more prominent role in selling Trump's agenda, including on television and at White House press briefings. As White House press secretary Sean Spicer's public profile has fluctuated in recent weeks amid criticism of his performance, Sanders has increasingly become a chief defender of Trump in some of his toughest moments.
Sanders' rise has fueled speculation that she's becoming the president's favored articulator, a notion she disputes. "It's hard for any one person to maintain a schedule of being the singular face all day every day," she said. She argued that more than one press aide spoke for President Barack Obama.
Dutch PM: Red line drawn because of Turkey's 'blackmail'
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he was forced to keep two Turkish ministers from traveling within the Netherlands and to bar them from campaigning among Turkish voters because Ankara had threatened sanctions against his government.
Rutte said Sunday, "We can never do business under this kind of blackmail."
The prime minister says he was shocked to see one of the ministers try to get to a Rotterdam rally by car after the government had made clear she was not welcome.
Turkey's minister of family affairs was escorted back to the German border after a long standoff outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.
Earlier, the Dutch government had withdrawn the landing rights of the plane carrying Turkey's foreign minister.
S. Korea mulls constitutional overhaul following Park ouster
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean politicians want to ensure that the country never again sees a leader like Park Geun-hye, who was booted from office over an explosive corruption scandal.
But they are far apart on whether doing so would require rewriting the country's 3-decade-old constitution, a treasured symbol of the bloody transition from dictatorship to democracy.
Several parties, including conservatives scrambling to distance themselves from Park, say South Koreans should vote in a new constitution in addition to a new president in early May. They say the shocking downfall of Park, who may face criminal charges over extortion and bribery, shows that the constitution places too much power that is easily abused and often goes unchecked into the hands of the president.
Their proposal for a new constitution is based on power-sharing, where the president is limited to handling foreign affairs and national security and leaves domestic affairs to a prime minister picked by parliament.
However, the party of liberal Moon Jae-in, who opinion polls show as the clear favorite to become South Korea's next leader, opposes a quick constitutional revision and accuses rival parties of plotting a short-cut to power.
Storm to hit Northeast; blizzard watch for NYC, Boston
NEW YORK (AP) — Sunny days and T-shirt-wearing temperatures made it appear winter had made an early exit. But it's not finished with us yet — at least in the Northeast where a powerful storm with high winds and up to a foot of snow is expected.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service said Saturday there's a blizzard watch for coastal regions including New York City and Boston for Monday night into Tuesday. There also is a winter storm watch for a larger area that includes much of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, upstate New York and New England.
The severe weather comes just a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s in what looked like a sign of balmy spring. The chilly weather and snow some areas got on Friday was just a teaser.
"It's a noticeable difference. It's going to be a cold week," said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist at the weather service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.
Hurley said the forecast for severe weather is mostly confined to the eastern U.S., north of Washington, D.C.
Libya's deepening split finds battleground at oil terminals
CAIRO (AP) — Hundreds if not thousands of armed men are converging on Libya's main oil shipping terminals, which the rival powers in the country's east and west are fighting to control in a battle being watched by global oil markets.
The struggle for the Ras Lanuf refinery and nearby Sidr depot threatens to spiral into an all-out conflict between east and west. Already, it has seen the bloodiest fighting yet between the two camps: Around 40 troops from the east were killed over four days as militias backed by western factions stormed the area last Friday, losing a handful of casualties.
Now forces from the east loyal to military strongman Khalifa Hifter are massing nearby, threatening a new assault to wrest back the facilities, which are nominally in the hands of the Tripoli government.
In another worrying step, the eastern parliament on Tuesday voted to withdraw support from the United Nations peace deal that created the Tripoli government in January 2016 in hopes of ending years of chaos in the North African country. The withdrawal of support further undermines the government, which has had difficulty asserting authority even in Tripoli.
The following is a look at the Libyan players, the oil terminals at the center of the fight and what could happen next:
Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker fans flames from security bubble
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — With his flamboyant shock of blonde-dyed hair and fiery anti-Islam rhetoric, Dutch politician Geert Wilders comes across a man who doesn't mind the limelight.
Yet for the past dozen years, the right-wing populist has spent much of his time holed up in anonymous safe houses or in a heavily guarded wing of Parliament.
Tight security surrounds Wilders night and day, and he hardly ventures outdoors. For his handful of campaign events ahead of a March 15 election, he traveled in convoys of armored cars.
"It's a total lack of freedom. That's how I would say it," Wilders, who leads the Party for Freedom in the Netherlands, told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
The elaborate protection apparatus that surrounds him is a reaction to death threats from extremists enraged by his fierce criticism of Islam.
Joni Sledge, member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
NEW YORK (AP) — Joni Sledge, who with her sisters recorded the enduring dance anthem "We Are Family," has died, the band's representative said Saturday.
She was 60.
Sledge was found dead in her home by a friend in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, the band's publicist, Biff Warren, said. A cause of death has not been determined. He said she had not been ill.
"On yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin," read a family statement.
Sledge and her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy formed the Sister Sledge in 1971 in Philadelphia, their hometown, but struggled for years before success came.
Vandy hoping to get NCAA call despite loss
Vanderbilt had a rough ending to the SEC Tournament, blown out 76-62 to Arkansas in the semifinals Saturday.
Now the Commodores will have an anxious 24-or-so hours to find out if they're in the NCAA Tournament.
"It's been spectacular run by our guys the last couple weeks, been a lot of emotional games all packed into the last few weeks," Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said. "And, you know, we're going tomorrow to watch the brackets and hopefully have a good celebration after."
Vanderbilt (19-15) has a solid resume.
The Commodores have six RPI top-50 victories, 12 top-100 wins and were the only SEC team to sweep Florida this season, beating the Gators three times. Vanderbilt won eight of its final 11 games while playing the nation's toughest schedule, with six of its final 11 wins against projected NCAA Tournament teams.
