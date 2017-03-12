Chinese Communist Party officials harden rhetoric on Islam

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco Pause

1:46 University Place mosque holds appreciation day to show thanks for community support

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day