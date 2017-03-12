HK leader given role in China's top political advisory body

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility Pause

3:14 Remodeled Tacoma Stewart Middle School resumes its spot at the heart of a community

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX