Nigeria's president set to resume work after weeks overseas

3:14 Remodeled Tacoma Stewart Middle School resumes its spot at the heart of a community Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

2:16 Indivisible Tacoma: "Resist and persist" President Trump

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen