AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

3:14 Remodeled Tacoma Stewart Middle School resumes its spot at the heart of a community

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name