10 Things to Know for Today

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name Pause

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:59 Pete Carroll at NFL Combine on staff changes, philosophy on DBs

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia