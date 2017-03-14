AP News in Brief at 12:03 a.m. EDT

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia