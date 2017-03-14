Plunging temps could lead to icy conditions following storm

Winds whip through a downtown street as a pedestrian shovels a path for a snowed-in car during a snowstorm in Lewiston, Maine, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A blustery late-season storm is hitting the Northeast, closing schools and prompting dire warnings to stay off the roads.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Pedestrians walk through a snowstorm in Lewiston, Maine, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A blustery late-season storm is hitting the Northeast, closing schools and prompting dire warnings to stay off the roads.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A pedestrian walks down a snow-filled street to get to a hotel during a snowstorm in Lewiston, Maine, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A blustery late-season storm is hitting the Northeast, closing schools and prompting dire warnings to stay off the roads.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Pedestrians cross a snow-filled street to get to a hotel during a snowstorm in Lewiston, Maine, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A blustery late-season storm is hitting the Northeast, closing schools and prompting dire warnings to stay off the roads.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A spring flower display decorates a floral shop window as a pedestrian passes during a snowstorm in Lewiston, Maine, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A blustery late-season storm is hitting the Northeast, closing schools and prompting dire warnings to stay off the roads.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Abdi Omar leaves fresh footprints in the snow as he walks through a snow storm in Lewiston, Maine, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A blustery late-season storm is hitting the Northeast, closing schools and prompting dire warnings to stay off the roads.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Jake Robinson walks his bike during a winter storm in Auburn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A blustery, late-season storm clobbered the Northeast with sleet and heavy snow Tuesday, crippling much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor after a stretch of unusually mild winter weather that had people thinking spring was already here.
The Citizen via AP
Kevin Rivoli
Two men play golf with a tennis ball as a snowstorm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. A powerful nor'easter hit the Northeast on Tuesday after a largely uneventful winter, grounding thousands of flights and leading to school and work closures along the coast.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
This March 14, 2017 photo shows damage to the sea wall on the Manasquan Inlet in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. Pounding waves at a bend where the inlet becomes the Manasquan River bashed a 10-foot hole in the sea wall and destroyed a memorial park honoring fishermen who lost their lives at sea.
Wayne Parry
AP Photo
This March 14, 2017 photo shows damage to the sea wall on the Manasquan Inlet in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. Pounding waves at a bend where the inlet becomes the Manasquan River bashed a 10-foot hole in the sea wall and destroyed a memorial park honoring fishermen who lost their lives at sea.
Wayne Parry
AP Photo
In this photo provided by the Chicago Zoological Society, Nan, a 21-year-old polar bear enjoys the first measurable snowfall in months at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Ill., Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The National Weather Service issued a lake-effect snow warning for Chicago that expires Tuesday afternoon.
Chicago Zoological Society via AP
Jim Schulz
Taryn Hallweaver and her dog, Willy, contend with a late season snowstorm while walking in downtown Portland, Maine, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A blustery storm is hitting the Northeast, closing schools and prompting dire warnings to stay off the roads.
Robert F. Bukaty
AP Photo
Travelers using the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line wait in a warming section of the Montrose Station as a train heading to O'Hare International Airport arrives Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Chicago. Much of the Midwest and beyond is getting snow as part of a two-day storm that forecasters say will yield between 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
Travelers using the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line are hit by high winds and snow as a train heading to O'Hare International Airport passes at the Montrose Station, that runs parallel to the Kennedy Expressway, right, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Chicago. Much of the Midwest and beyond is getting snow as part of a two-day storm that forecasters say will yield between 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
A commuter using the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line, braces from the wind and snow as a train heading for O'Hare International Airport approaches the Montrose Station, which runs parallel to the Kennedy Expressway, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Chicago. Much of the Midwest and beyond is getting snow as part of a two-day storm that forecasters say will yield between 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Charles Rex Arbogast
AP Photo
Cherie Burke contends with blowing snow during a blustery storm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Portland, Maine. A late-season storm is hitting the Northeast, closing schools and prompting dire warnings to stay off the roads.
Robert F. Bukaty
AP Photo
Nell Davis of Montpelier, Vt., who is traveling to Chicago waits out a snowstorm after her flight was cancelled at the Albany International Airport in Albany, N.Y., Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
A snowplow clears a Eastbound section of the I-90 Thruway near Albany, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a travel ban on the thruway for tractor trailers due to heavy blowing snow N.Y.,Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Erykah Jones ,left, and her grandmother Janell Jones both of Florence, S.C, returning from a family funeral In Buffalo, N.Y., wait in the train station as Amtrak suspends train service due to a snowstorm in Rensselaer, N.Y., Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
People walk beneath snow-covered trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
A cross-country skier glides on slushy snow on Brooklyn's Livingston Street, Tuesday March 14, 2017, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
A person makes a photograph of a snowy scene during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
