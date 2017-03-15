Kazakh official: Syrian rebels to attend extended talks

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners Pause

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:52 Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School