Louisiana state police leader retiring amid rising criticism

Louisiana's state police superintendent says he will retire from the job he's held for nine years, after coming under increasing criticism for his leadership of the agency.
Col. Mike Edmonson said Wednesday he is leaving to end the upheaval at the Department of Public Safety.
Concerns had been raised about thousands his agency spent on a trip to a law enforcement conference in California and about a nonprofit trooper organization's donations to candidates despite bans on political contributions from troopers.
Edmonson has been with the state police for more than three decades. He is the longest-serving superintendent in Louisiana history, first appointed superintendent by Republican former Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2008. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards kept him in the position.
Edmonson says Edwards didn't ask him to step down.
