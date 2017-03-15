6 guards injured at Northern California prison riot

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners Pause

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming