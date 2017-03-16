NYPD: 2 EMTs struck by stolen ambulance, 1 killed

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming Pause

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis