Syrian army retakes Damascus areas captured by rebels

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener Pause

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington