March 20, 2017 7:52 PM

Wife says Cuban dissident gets 3 years on assault charge

HAVANA

The wife of a Cuban dissident described by Amnesty International as a prisoner of conscience says her husband has been sentenced to three years in prison on an assault charge that his backers call fabricated.

Dr. Eduardo Cardet heads the Christian Liberation Movement and was found guilty of attacking a police officer.

His wife Yaimary Vecino told The Associated Press that her husband was informed Monday that he had received the maximum sentence. She says he will appeal the sentence.

Amnesty International said in January that Cardet was a prisoner of conscience detained for exercising freedom of expression. The group called on the Cuban government to release him.

Cuba's government considers dissidents to be traitors paid by the U.S. government and exile groups hoping to overthrow President Raul Castro.

