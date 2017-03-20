Wife says Cuban dissident gets 3 years on assault charge

3:39 What is autism? Pause

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

7:13 Punta Gorda police officer lets K9 loose on bicyclist

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:50 VIDEO: Nine new holes at American Lake Veterans Golf Course