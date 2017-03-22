10 Things to Know for Thursday

7:13 Punta Gorda police officer lets K9 loose on bicyclist Pause

1:34 Students tap dance, sing as new arts standards are adopted

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

0:39 Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant