Police: 2 critically hurt in Wisconsin shooting

Authorities say a shooting has critically injured two people in northern Wisconsin, and area schools and a hospital are on lockdown.
The Wausau Police Department says the shooting happened in Rothschild early Wednesday afternoon.
An officer on the scene confirmed to USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://wdhne.ws/2o5KDq2 ) that shots were fired. Wausau police posted a link on social media saying the situation was still active and asking residents to avoid the area.
Police have marked off an area around Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles were responding.
Schools in the D.C. Everest School District are on lockdown. Aspirus Wausau Hospital also is on lockdown.
