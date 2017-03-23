Israel police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets

1:34 Students tap dance, sing as new arts standards are adopted Pause

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:44 Tiny pieces of cedar create 'Middle Fork'

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day