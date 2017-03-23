The Latest: Ducey signs bill on voter initiative signatures

The Latest on legislation that would ban paying initiative petition circulators based on how many signatures they collect (all times local):
6 p.m.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation opponents say will make it tougher to get citizen initiatives on the ballot, but Republican supporters say will reduce fraud in signature gathering.
The Republican governor signed House Bill 2404 Thursday evening, just hours after the House gave final approval to the proposal.
The measure outlaws paying petition circulators per signature and also makes it easier to sue to keep a qualified initiative off the ballot. The proposal was the top priority of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and came after voters approved a minimum wage increase in November.
Democrats say Republicans are just trying to make it harder for citizens to pass their own laws. Republicans countered that they want to cut down on fraudulent signatures.
Ducey called it a "common-sense reform."
___
5:45 p.m.
Proposals that would have asked voters in the 2018 general election to change or eliminate an Arizona constitutional provision protecting voter initiatives and referendums from changes are dead for the year.
Another voter referral that would have required initiative backers to gather qualifying signatures from all 30 legislative districts is also dead.
Two of the measures were pulled from a Senate committee on Thursday and a third never was on a Senate agenda.
Senate Republican spokesman Mike Philipsen says President Steve Yarbrough confirmed the bills that previously passed the House will not advance.
The news came on the same day the House sent Gov. Doug Ducey a bill changing how initiative circulators can be paid. Republicans said House Bill 2404 is needed to prevent fraud but Democrats say it's designed to make it harder for citizens to pass their own laws.
___
3 p.m.
Legislation banning voter initiative backers from paying petition circulators for each signature they gather is on its way to Gov, Doug Ducey's desk.
Thursday's final House vote on the proposal gives Republicans and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce a victory in one of their top priorities of the year. The Republican governor is likely to sign House Bill 2404.
Democrats and voting rights activists oppose the proposal, saying it will make it harder to get citizen initiatives on the ballot. They note it doesn't apply to candidates for office.
The Chamber proposed the measure after voters approved a minimum wage increase opposed by business groups.
Republicans say the measure is needed to cut signature gathering fraud. Democrats note they showed no evidence there was fraud in the process.
___
10:35 a.m.
Legislation that bans paying petition circulators for each signature they gather to qualify a voter initiative for the ballot is one vote away from heading to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.
Democrats and voting rights activists oppose the proposal approved by the state Senate on a partyline 17-13 vote Wednesday. They say House Bill 2404 will make it harder to get citizen initiatives on the ballot. A final House vote is now required.
The Arizona Chamber of Commerce-backed measure emerged after voters approved a minimum wage increase opposed by business groups.
Senate Republicans turned away several proposed changes to House Bill 2404 that Democrats said would make it more fair, including one making it apply to candidates.
Republicans say the measure is needed to cut signature gathering fraud.
Comments