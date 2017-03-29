10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. BRITAIN FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM EU
Years of argument and hard-nosed bargaining lie ahead as the U.K. leaves the embrace of the bloc for an uncertain future as "global Britain."
2. FIRST DAUGHTER ON FIRMER ETHICAL FOOTING
Ivanka Trump is officially joining her father's administration as an unpaid employee, after her plans to serve in a more informal capacity were questioned by ethics experts.
3. DEADLY COLLISION ON RURAL TEXAS HIGHWAY
Twelve people are killed when a small church bus slams into a pickup truck on a two-lane road about 75 miles west of San Antonio.
4. TRUMP GIVEN LOW MARKS FOR HEALTH CARE
Sixty-two percent of Americans say they don't like the way the president has handled the health system overhaul so far, according to an AP-NORC poll.
5. WHAT SENATORS VOW TO STEER CLEAR OF
Leaders of the Senate intelligence committee say they'll avoid politics in probing interference in last year's presidential election, in contrast to the partisanship that has tainted a similar investigation in the House.
6. EX-AIDES TO CHRIS CHRISTIE SENTENCED IN 'BRIDGEGATE'
The two former aides to the New Jersey governor are given prison terms for creating a colossal traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge for political revenge.
7. WHO SEES PROBLEMS WITH BORDER WALL
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says geographic and physical challenges will make it difficult to build the "big, beautiful wall" that Trump has promised on the U.S.-Mexico border.
8. ADMINISTRATION GAINS FIRST AMBASSADOR
Bankruptcy attorney David Friedman is sworn in as U.S. envoy to Israel, becoming Trump's first ambassador to take office.
9. HOW REPEAT OF 'BEST FILM' GAFFE WILL BE AVOIDED
PwC accountants won't be allowed to have their cellphones backstage during future Oscars telecasts, the film academy says.
10. AP RANKS TOP 100 HOOPS PROGRAMS
Sixty-eight years of data from the AP Top 25 poll show that Kentucky is the all-time No. 1 college basketball program.
Comments