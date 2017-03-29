'Dreamer' reunites with family, says he's hopeful for future

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference; vote planned for Thursday

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center

0:25 TNT top highlight: Kentridge's Tyler Cronk sets school record with 7-1 high jump

1:48 Tacoma's Cabarellos Club turns 60

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

1:27 Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world

0:36 Garbage truck rolls into Panera Bread in Gig Harbor