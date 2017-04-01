Serbia's powerful PM favored to win presidential election

Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, right, casts his ballot with his daughter Milica at a polling station, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Around 6.7 million voters in Serbia choose a new president in an election Sunday that will test the popularity of the dominant, populist prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, against 10 beleaguered candidates from the fragmented opposition.
Darko Vojinovic
AP Photo
Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, right, prepares his ballot with his daughter Milica at a polling station, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Around 6.7 million voters in Serbia choose a new president in an election Sunday that will test the popularity of the dominant, populist prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, against 10 beleaguered candidates from the fragmented opposition.
Darko Vojinovic
AP Photo
Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, left, prepares his ballot at a polling station, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Around 6.7 million voters in Serbia choose a new president in an election Sunday that will test the popularity of the dominant, populist prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, against 10 beleaguered candidates from the fragmented opposition.
Darko Vojinovic
AP Photo
Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, right, waits at a polling station with his daughter Milica, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Around 6.7 million voters in Serbia choose a new president in an election Sunday that will test the popularity of the dominant, populist prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, against 10 beleaguered candidates from the fragmented opposition.
Darko Vojinovic
AP Photo
Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, right, arrives at a polling station to cast his ballot, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Around 6.7 million voters in Serbia choose a new president in an election Sunday that will test the popularity of the dominant, populist prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, against 10 beleaguered candidates from the fragmented opposition.
Darko Vojinovic
AP Photo
Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, center, speaks to media after voted at a polling station in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Around 6.7 million voters in Serbia choose a new president in an election Sunday that will test the popularity of the dominant, populist prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, against 10 beleaguered candidates from the fragmented opposition.
Darko Vojinovic
AP Photo
Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, center, speaks to media after voted at a polling station in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Around 6.7 million voters in Serbia choose a new president in an election Sunday that will test the popularity of the dominant, populist prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, against 10 beleaguered candidates from the fragmented opposition.
Darko Vojinovic
AP Photo
Comments