Suu Kyi's party retains some support in Myanmar, loses some

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon Pause

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

2:00 Digital Media Class at Stewart Middle School

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:08 Loved ones remember motorcyclist killed in Frederickson crash

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

0:36 Garbage truck rolls into Panera Bread in Gig Harbor