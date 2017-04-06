Dustin Johnson out of Masters, Charley Hoffman soaring

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

6:14 Clint Dempsey chats after Sounders training Thursday

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:32 Man pleads guilty for driving into 7-year-old trick-or-treater while drunk

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing