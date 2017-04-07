Poland's opposition blasts govm't ahead of assessment vote

1:18 Daffodil Festival Queen Marin Sasaki of Orting beams with pride Pause

0:58 Police search for Puyallup car jacking suspect

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:26 Hacksaw Ridge movie trailer

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507