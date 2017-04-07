South Africa says it was not obliged to arrest al-Bashir

South Africa insisted to International Criminal Court judges Friday that it did not have to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when he visited Johannesburg in 2015 for an African Union summit.
Lawyers for South Africa said the court's founding treaty, the Rome Statute, does not oblige authorities to arrest heads of state of countries that are not members of the court, such as Sudan.
"There is no duty under international law in general, and in particular under the Rome Statute, on South Africa to arrest a serving head of a non-state party," South African lawyer Dire Tladi told judges.
The hearing and the judges' decision could help clarify the legal obligations of states to arrest suspects charged by the ICC. "This case will have a profound and far-reaching legal consequence far beyond Mr. al-Bashir," Tladi told the court.
Prosecutors will offer their side of the dispute later Friday.
ICC prosecutors charged al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 with genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Sudan's Darfur region, but the ICC has no police force of its own to arrest him.
The United Nations Security Council asked the ICC in 2005 to investigate atrocities in Darfur.
Friday's hearing was called to allow judges to decide whether to report South Africa to the Security Council or the court's governing body for failing to arrest al-Bashir.
Tladi pointed out that South Africa is far from alone in not arresting the Sudanese leader. Just last month he was welcomed to Jordan by King Abdullah II for a summit of Arab leaders, and al-Bashir has visited several other African states.
Tladi also said that arresting al-Bashir at an African Union summit could have damaged his country's role in settling regional disputes.
"As a leading player in peace efforts, we cannot disengage from the African Union," he told the three-judge panel.
The dispute over al-Bashir prompted South Africa to move to withdraw from the ICC, but it revoked the decision earlier this year after a domestic court ruled that leaving the ICC without parliamentary approval was unconstitutional.
