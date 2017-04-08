Piracy watchdog says vessel reports being attacked off Yemen

A piracy watchdog says a vessel has been attacked and possibly boarded off the coast of war-ravaged Yemen.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations watchdog said late Saturday on its website it had received a report from a vessel under attack. It gave no details.
The attack comes after Somali pirates hijacked at least two vessels with foreign crews in recent weeks, marking a return of the threat after several years. The waters off Somalia and Yemen are part of a crucial global trade route.
Graeme Gibbon Brooks, the CEO of the British firm Dryad Maritime, said security officials believed the vessel to be a bulk carrier.
The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which oversees regional anti-piracy efforts from Bahrain, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
