Westbrook sets triple-double record, Thunder beat Nuggets

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Pause

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:14 Tacoma car fire blocks lanes on Interstate 5

3:25 Highlights from Tacoma's win over Seattle team, dunk contest

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

2:17 Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing

0:58 Police search for Puyallup car jacking suspect

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis