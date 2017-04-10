Canada PM Trudeau visits Juno Beach, site of D-Day landings

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and his wife Sophie Gregoire visit the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, near Arras, northern France, as part of the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a World War I battle which was a costly victory for Canada but one that helped shape the former British colony's national identity, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, near Arras, northern France, as part of the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a World War I battle which was a costly victory for Canada but one that helped shape the former British colony's national identity, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and son Xavier, right, visit the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, near Arras, northern France, as part of the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a World War I battle which was a costly victory for Canada but one that helped shape the former British colony's national identity, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
French President Francois Hollande, 2nd left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, center, and son Xavier visit the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France Sunday, April 9, 2017. The commemorative ceremony at the memorial honors Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, takes a selfie with military personnel following the Poppy of Peace Ceremony in Arras, France on Sunday, April 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Adrian Wyld
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, places a red disk with Alizeas Dinanceau during the Poppy of Peace Ceremony outside the town hall in Arras, France on Sunday, April 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Adrian Wyld
Richard Read, whose father fought at Vimy, guides Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their son Xavier through the trenches as they tour the area before a commemoration ceremony near Arras, France, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Adrian Wyld
French President Francois Hollande French looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Minister Kent Hehr as they arrive at the Vimy Ridge monument near Arras, France, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Adrian Wyld
French President Francois Hollande, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their son Xavier examine the tunnels troops used to move towards the front at Vimy Ridge near Arras, France, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Adrian Wyld
