Nation & World

April 15, 2017 6:53 AM

Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

The Arizona Republic reported (http://bit.ly/2nO2juS) that police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He also played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
Dallas police chief after shootings: 2:37

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

View More Video

Nation & World Videos