Nation & World

April 14, 2017 11:59 PM

Philippines: Foiled attack staged by IS-linked extremists

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine security officials say an investigation has shown that a foiled attack on a central resort island this past week was a kidnapping and bombing mission by at least three nascent groups affiliated with the Islamic State group in one of their most daring terror plots.

The military initially said that government forces, backed by airstrikes, successfully detected and thwarted a kidnapping plot by Abu Sayyaf militants on the island province of Bohol, a popular tourist destination far from the militants' southern jungle encampments.

Interviews with three security officials, along with documents and pictures seen by The Associated Press, showed Saturday that three extremist groups that have pledged allegiance to IS deployed their best bombers and fighters for the Bohol assault.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day
President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
Dallas police chief after shootings: 2:37

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

View More Video

Nation & World Videos