Nation & World

April 16, 2017 2:19 PM

Harper's homer in 9th, 2nd of day, lifts Nats over Phils 6-4

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a game-ending, three-run drive with two outs in the ninth, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Sunday.

Harper's first home run, off Jerad Eickhoff, broke a 1-1 tie. The Nationals trailed 4-3 in the ninth when Joaquin Benoit (0-1) walked Chris Heisey with one out, and Adam Eaton singled.

Anthony Rendon flied out, and Harper worked the count full before driving a 97 mph fastball to center for his fourth home run this season. It was Harper's fourth game-ending homer, his first since May 9, 2015, against Atlanta's Cody Martin. Harper has hit 18 of his 125 big league homers against the Phillies.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sam Gaviglio on Rainiers pitching, which leads PCL in several categories

Sam Gaviglio on Rainiers pitching, which leads PCL in several categories 0:52

Sam Gaviglio on Rainiers pitching, which leads PCL in several categories
Chris Heston once threw no-hitter with Giants; brings experience to Tacoma 1:11

Chris Heston once threw no-hitter with Giants; brings experience to Tacoma
Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell talks return to Tacoma after suspension 0:47

Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell talks return to Tacoma after suspension

View More Video

Nation & World Videos