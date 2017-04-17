Bubbles, teddy bears greet kids after school shooting

In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 photo, North Park Elementary School principal Yadira Downing, center right facing camera, with glasses on, talks with faculty, staff and parents following the shooting death of a teacher and a student on Monday at the school in San Bernardino, Calif. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, April 17, with additional personnel and crisis counselors on hand to help students who may need support. The school will also have enhanced security procedures.
This Tuesday, April 11, 2017 photo shows the entrance to North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., following the shooting death of a teacher and a student on Monday. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, April 17, with additional personnel and crisis counselors on hand to help students who may need support. The school will also have enhanced security procedures.
Anelina Perez, left in black shirt, and Marie Cabrera, blue shirt, pray with a family before the start of school Monday, April 17, 2017 at North Park Elementary in San Bernardino, Calif. Students returned to campus a week after Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered the campus with a gun, killing his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and wounding student Nolan Brandy, 8, before turning the gun on himself.
North Park Elementary students returned to school, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif., a week after Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, Calif., entered the campus with a gun, killing his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and wounding student Nolan Brandy, 9, before turning the gun on himself.
North Park Elementary students returned to school, Monday, April 17, 2017, a week after Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, Calif., entered the campus with a gun, killing his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and wounding student Nolan Brandy, 9, before turning the gun on himself.
North Park Elementary parent Marie Cabrera of San Bernardino, hugs two students before the start of school Monday, April 17, 2017, at the school in San Bernardino, Calif. Students returned to campus a week after Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered the campus with a gun, killing his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and wounding student Nolan Brandy, 8, before turning the gun on himself.
North Park Elementary student Jeremy Muschell, 9, center, walks to school with his mother Jane Muschell, left, and brother Jacob Parsons, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. Students returned to school a week after Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered the campus with a gun, killing his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and wounding student Nolan Brandy, 9, before turning the gun on himself.
North Park Elementary students returned to school, Monday, April 17, 2017, a week after Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, Calif., entered the campus with a gun, killing his estranged wife Karen Elaine Smith, 53, student Jonathan Martinez, 8, and wounding student Nolan Brandy, 9, before turning the gun on himself.
In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 photo, North Park Elementary School principal Yadira Downing, center rear, talks with Ruben Gutierrez and his grandson Jeffrey Imbriani, 7, after shooting death of a teacher and a student on Monday at the school in San Bernardino, Calif. Imbriani said he was a friend of Jonathan Martinez, the student who died. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, April 17, with additional personnel and crisis counselors on hand to help students who may need support. The school will also have enhanced security procedures.
