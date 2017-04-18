Watchdog says Sudan may have violated arms embargo

A weapons-monitoring group says the Sudanese government may have violated U.N. sanctions on arms sales with Iran and also skirted a European Union embargo.
A report released Wednesday by the Conflict Armament Research says a cache captured from the Khartoum government forces may contain evidence of those violations.
The watchdog says the weapons were captured in the contested Blue Nile region by the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Army-North, which has been battling government forces.
According to the report, the weapons include an Iranian howitzer artillery gun and tanks refurbished by the Sanam Industrial Group, an Iranian government-affiliated company that was placed under sanctions in 2007 when the U.N. Security Council banned heavy weapons exports from Iran.
However, the date of the acquisition of the weapons remains unknown.
Comments