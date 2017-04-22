Nation & World

April 22, 2017 2:29 AM

Former Giro winner Scarponi dies after being hit by a van

The Associated Press
ANCONA, Italy

Michele Scarponi, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2011, has died after being hit by a van while training. He was 37.

Scarponi was training near his home of Filottrano, near Ancona, on Saturday morning when the Astana cyclist was hit by a van at a crossroad.

Team Astana says: "We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team."

Scarponi was awarded the 2011 Giro trophy after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title.

He leaves behind a wife and two twin sons.

