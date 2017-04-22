Nation & World

April 22, 2017 6:17 PM

Officials: 2 inmates found dead in cells in unrelated events

The Associated Press
SOLEDAD, Calif.

California prison authorities say two inmates were found dead in unrelated events at Salinas Valley State Prison.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 22-year-old Cedric Saunders was found dead in his cell Saturday and that his death is being investigated as a homicide. It gave no other details.

It says Saunders transferred to the facility in Soledad from Riverside County in July 2013 to serve a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery with a street gang enhancement.

The department says that minutes later a 61-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell. He was the cell's only occupant. A cause of death was not released.

His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Officials didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

The state prison in Monterey County holds about 3,500 minimum and maximum custody male inmates.

