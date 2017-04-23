Nation & World

April 23, 2017 2:17 AM

FBI boss Comey arrives in New Zealand ahead of conference

The Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

FBI Director James Comey arrived in New Zealand on Sunday ahead of a conference, although officials were being cagey about the exact nature of his visit.

Comey disembarked from a Gulfstream jet after touching down at the Queenstown Airport.

A spokeswoman for New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said New Zealand's government is hosting a conference this week with a number of senior officials from overseas, but that she couldn't comment further "due to specific security requirements."

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Embassy in Wellington said U.S. officials routinely attend meetings with their New Zealand counterparts "but I can't provide further details."

New Zealand is part of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing network, which also includes the U.S., Canada, Britain and Australia.

