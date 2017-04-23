Nation & World

April 23, 2017 9:45 PM

Pence cites 'challenging times' to troops in American Samoa

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press
PAGO PAGO, American Samoa

US Vice President Mike Pence is thanking US service members based in American Samoa.

Pence addressed about 200 soldiers during a refueling stop in Pago Pago on Sunday. The Vice President noted "challenging times" in the Asia Pacific and told the troops the Trump administration was seeking a large increase in military funding.

He also dedicated a sign that will greet visitors at a veterans clinic.

Pence met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region that included a stop along the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.

