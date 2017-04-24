Arkansas executes Jones; plans 2nd lethal injection of night

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Puyallup icon Irene Bradley on turning 100 Pause 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems 3:45 Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch 1:38 Sefo Liufau fills Seahawks' backup quarterback need 0:52 GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch situation; Seahawks "kind of moving past" Richard Sherman trade 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Arkansas had been planning to execute eight inmates over 10 days in April using a three-drug lethal-injection cocktail. Here’s how it works — and why it’s been controversial. The New York Times