April 24, 2017 10:06 PM

27 people killed in bus-trailer truck collision in Kenya

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan police say 27 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer truck.

Police say the accident took place along the major road linking two of Kenya's biggest cities, capital Nairobi and the port of Mombasa.

Leornard Kimaiyo, the police chief in the Kambu area of Maukeni county, says the bus was heading to Mombasa and the trailer in the opposite direction when they collided on Tuesday.

Road accidents kill around 3,000 people in Kenya every year.

Deaths through road accidents have increased in recent years despite a crackdown on drunk driving, including tougher fines and breathalyzer tests at random police roadblocks.

