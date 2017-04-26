Nation & World

April 26, 2017 4:03 AM

2 sharks tracked in South Carolina

The Associated Press
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

Two sharks have been tracked close to South Carolina's Myrtle Beach.

The State reports (http://bit.ly/2ph9nxK) that shark-tracking organization OCEARCH says two of tagged sharks were in the area on Tuesday.

An 8-foot, (2-meter) 460-pound (209-kilogram) white Shark named Savannah pinged off the coast of Myrtle Beach. She had been tracking toward the area from Charleston.

A 12-foot, (3-meter) 1,326-pound (600-kilogram) white Shark named Hilton pinged near Georgetown and is currently just off the coast between Georgetown and McClellanville.

OCEARCH originally tagged both sharks near Hilton Head Island.

  Comments  

